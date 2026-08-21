Starlink can connect India’s least-served rural areas, says Elon Musk

Elon Musk has said Starlink could help expand internet access across India’s most underserved regions, particularly rural communities that remain beyond the reach of conventional telecommunications networks.

“Starlink would help the least served in India, especially in rural areas,” Musk wrote on X on Friday.

He was responding to a post highlighting India’s continuing digital divide, which claimed that 11,256 listed villages remained without 4G coverage as of May 2026.

Although India had 1.093 billion internet subscriptions in March 2026, only 440.87 million were in rural areas. Rural internet subscription density stood at 48.31 connections for every 100 people, significantly below the urban figure of 126.80.