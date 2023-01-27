Stock Markets in free fall: Find out why the Sensex is down 1000 points

Shares prices of all nine Adani Group companies that are publicly traded came under new pressure on Friday with the group's market capitalisation decreasing by about Rs. 2 lakh crore in early trading hours on Friday. This brought the cumulative fall since Tuesday's closing to more than Rs 2.75 lakh crore. Due to Republic Day, markets were closed on Thursday and opened today.

That derivatives are "weapons of mass devastation" in the financial markets, as Deven Choksey has put it, is "alarming" and "proves" the statement. He claimed that the stock market's treatment of Adani Group had triggered a crisis of trust among investors.

The Nifty 50's worst performers on Friday were Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises, both of which are related to the latter's upcoming $2.45 billion follow-on public offering (FPO).

Despite brokerages' claims that banks' exposure to the Adani Group was within reasonable bounds, the heavyweight financials sector again led the slump, tumbling by more than 2 per cent.

