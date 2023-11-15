Subrata Roy ‘Sahara’ (1948-2023): A life of king-size excess

His name evoked reverence and fear in equal measure. Along the way, he seemingly picked up 'controversy' as a middle name, though for thousands of his employees, Subrata Roy 'Sahara' was nothing short of a demi-god. At one time, he was said to have a workforce of 1.2 million people, in what he insisted on calling the ‘Sahara Parivar’ (family).

Born into a modest family, he had a modest enough beginning, driving a Lambretta scooter and delivering namkeen (salted snacks) to shops, he claimed. The scooter he rode was later placed in a glass cage at the Sahara office in Aliganj (Lucknow) as a reminder of his rags-to-riches story.

However, his meteoric rise, it was rumoured, had a lot to do with the benami (proxy) wealth of a former Uttar Pradesh chief minister who died suddenly. Roy himself attributed the rise to the unprecedented success of ‘para-banking’, which he once claimed constituted 98 per cent of his business.