SVB executive was Lehman Brothers CFO prior to 2008 collapse

This is the second-largest bank to close in the US since 2008. Lehman Brothers' Global Investment Bank was also impacted in the 2008 financial meltdown.



At the time of its collapse, Lehman was the fourth-largest investment bank in the US with 25,000 employees worldwide. It had $639 billion in assets and $613 billion in liabilities.



Investor and "Shark Tank" star Kevin O' Leary reacted to the SVB collapse blaming it on poor management.



"Banks blow themselves up all the time because of weak management or management mistakes. This happens." O'Leary stated, Fox Business reported. "So you need diversification, not just of your holdings in terms of portfolio assets. You need institutional diversification."