Swiggy may lay off over 250 employees, firm says 'exits based on performance'

After Zomato, Swiggy may lay off more than 250 employees or up to 5 per cent of its workforce starting this month.



However, the online food delivery platform said on Thursday that no employee has been laid off as of now, and did not comment on the lay off figure.



"There have been no layoffs at Swiggy. We concluded our performance cycle in October and have announced ratings and promotions at all levels. As with every cycle, we expect exits based on performance," a Swiggy spokesperson said in a statement.



The Economic Times was first to report on Swiggy layoffs.



The upcoming layoffs will also impact Swiggy's quick commerce delivery service Instamart to reduce cash burn.