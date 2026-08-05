Tamil Nadu Budget focuses on welfare, AI, infrastructure and industrial growth

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday unveiled an expansive welfare- and growth-oriented Budget that combines flagship social schemes with ambitious investments in artificial intelligence, industrial infrastructure and employment generation, while projecting an image of fiscal stability despite the State's sizeable debt burden.

Presenting the Revised Budget Estimates for 2026-27 in the Legislative Assembly, Finance Minister N. Marie Wilson announced a series of welfare measures ranging from gold gifts for brides and newborns to enhanced healthcare, education and livelihood programmes, alongside major initiatives aimed at positioning Tamil Nadu as a hub for advanced manufacturing, logistics and artificial intelligence.

One of the headline announcements was the launch of the Annan Seer Thittam, under which eligible brides will receive an eight-gram gold coin and a silk saree on their wedding day. The scheme, which fulfilled a key Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) election promise, has been allocated Rs 812 crore in the revised estimates.

The government also announced the Thai Maaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam, under which every child born in a government hospital will receive a one-gram gold ring. The initiative, backed by an allocation of Rs 560 crore, is intended to encourage institutional deliveries while reducing out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure for families.

Seeking to establish Tamil Nadu as a leader in emerging technologies, Wilson announced that the State would undertake a feasibility study for Arivagam, billed as India's first dedicated AI and innovation city. The proposed ecosystem will include an AI university, semiconductor hardware testing facilities, innovation incubators, an international skill development centre and residential infrastructure.

Separately, the government also unveiled the TN AI Mission, under which artificial intelligence will be integrated into sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, education and citizen services.

Industrial expansion featured prominently in the Budget. The government said it would introduce a new Industrial Policy focused on innovation, technology-led growth and export promotion while pursuing additional Multi Modal Logistics Parks, dry ports, petrochemical hubs and new port infrastructure to attract large-scale investments and strengthen Tamil Nadu's manufacturing ecosystem.

The Budget also placed significant emphasis on education and skill development. The government allocated Rs 2,000 crore for the Vetri Laptop Scheme, expanded the TN Spark programme to another 2,600 government schools and announced plans to train one lakh job seekers under the Vetrithiran Training Scheme. Internship opportunities for 20,000 young people will be created in collaboration with government and private industry, while five lakh students and faculty members are expected to receive artificial intelligence training by 2031.

School education received an allocation of Rs 44,527 crore, with additional funding for modernising thousands of government schools, improving sanitation and security, introducing residential model schools and providing bicycles with helmets and water bottles to over five lakh Class XI students. Higher education was allocated Rs 8,393 crore, while a new government law college will be established in Madurai.