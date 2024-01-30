Tata Motors races past Maruti, becomes most valuable auto firm
The company's climbed 2.19 per cent to settle at Rs 859.25 apiece on the BSE
Tata Motors on Tuesday, 30 January, became the country's most valuable auto company by market capitalisation, combining the company's valuation as well as the DVR shares, racing past Maruti Suzuki India.
Shares of Tata Motors climbed 2.19 per cent to settle at Rs 859.25 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 5.40 per cent to reach its 52-week high of Rs 886.30.
Tata Motors Ltd DVR* stock gained 1.63 per cent to settle at Rs 572.65.
However, shares of Maruti dipped 0.36 per cent to Rs 9,957.25.
The combined market valuation of Tata Motors (Rs 2,85,515.64 crore) and Tata Motors Ltd DVR (Rs 29,119.42 crore) stood at Rs 3,14,635.06 crore. This was Rs 1,576.56 crore more than Maruti's Rs 3,13,058.50 crore valuation.
Tata Motors was the biggest gainer among the Sensex and Nifty firms today.
*DVR (differential voting rights) shares are like ordinary equity shares but with differential voting rights. Companies issue DVRs for several reasons, such as prevention of a hostile takeover and to bring in retail investors.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines