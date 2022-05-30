Tata Motors to acquire Sanand plant, signs MoU with Ford, Gujarat govt

With the proposed investments, it would establish an installed capacity of 300,000 units per annum, which would be scalable to more than 400,000 units, the filing said, adding it would take a few months time.



Notably, the unit is adjacent to the existing manufacturing facility of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles at Sanand, which it believes will help in a smooth transition.



"Tata Motors has had a strong presence in Gujarat for more than a decade with its own manufacturing facility at Sanand. This MoU further reinforces our commitment to the state by creating more employment and business opportunities. Rising customer preference for passenger and electric vehicles made by Tata Motors has led to a multi-fold growth for the company over the past few years," said Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.