Tata Motors to raise commercial vehicle prices by up to 1 per cent
Increase effective from 1 October will vary across models and variants as the company seeks to offset rising input costs
Tata Motors will increase commercial vehicle prices by up to 1 per cent from 1st October 2026.
The revision is intended to partly offset rising commodity prices and other input costs.
This will be the company’s second commercial vehicle price increase this year.
Tata Motors will increase prices across its commercial vehicle portfolio by up to 1 per cent from 1 October 2026, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.
The extent of the increase will differ according to the model and variant. Tata Motors said the revision was intended to offset the impact of rising commodity prices and other input costs.
This will be the company’s second price increase for commercial vehicles in 2026. It raised prices by up to 1.5 per cent from 1st April also citing higher commodity and input expenses.
The latest revision follows similar increases across Tata Motors’ passenger vehicle business.
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles raised prices across its portfolio by up to 1.5 per cent from 1 July. The increase covered both internal combustion engine vehicles and electric models.
That was the passenger vehicle division’s second revision of the year, following a 0.5 per cent increase across its internal combustion engine portfolio from 1 April.
The April revision led to increases of up to 1.09 per cent for certain variants, although the price of the Tata Altroz was reduced marginally.
Vehicle manufacturers have been revising prices in response to higher commodity, logistics and supply-chain costs, as well as currency fluctuations.
Maruti Suzuki raised prices by up to Rs 30,000 from June 2026, while Hyundai Motor India increased them by up to Rs 12,800 from 1 June.
JSW MG Motor India, BMW India, Mercedes-Benz India, Audi India and Honda Cars India were among the other manufacturers that announced price increases around the same period.
Tata Motors, part of the $180-billion Tata Group, manufactures commercial and passenger vehicles. It has operations in India and South Korea, along with a presence in Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Southeast Asia and SAARC markets.
With IANS inputs