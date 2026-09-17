Tata Motors to raise commercial vehicle prices by up to 1 per cent

Tata Motors will increase prices across its commercial vehicle portfolio by up to 1 per cent from 1 October 2026, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

The extent of the increase will differ according to the model and variant. Tata Motors said the revision was intended to offset the impact of rising commodity prices and other input costs.

This will be the company’s second price increase for commercial vehicles in 2026. It raised prices by up to 1.5 per cent from 1st April also citing higher commodity and input expenses.

The latest revision follows similar increases across Tata Motors’ passenger vehicle business.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles raised prices across its portfolio by up to 1.5 per cent from 1 July. The increase covered both internal combustion engine vehicles and electric models.