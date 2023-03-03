Tata Steel Mining signs MoU with GAIL to get clean fuel

In order to reduce carbon footprint in its operations, Tata Steel Mining Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GAIL (India) Limited for supply of natural gas to its Ferro Alloys Plant at Athgarh in Odisha’s Cuttack district.

According to the MoU, GAIL will supply the agreed quantity of natural gas through its pipeline from Gujarat to Athgarh.

Signing the MoU, Tata Steel Mining MD Pankaj Satija said, “As a responsible mining company, we are committed to protect the environment by using cleaner fuels and signing of the MoU with GAIL (India) Limited will further help us in this direction.”.

Furnace oil emits more carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides and sulphur oxides than natural gas does. Natural gas emits 27 per cent less CO2 and has lower levels of other pollutants, the company said in a statement.

The project will lead to Green House Gas emission reduction by 968 tons, it said.