Tesla falls short of 50% growth goal in 2022 amid Musk's Twitter distraction

Tesla's Q4 deliveries, however, are up from 343,830 vehicles sold in the third quarter (Q3).



"We continued to transition towards a more even regional mix of vehicle builds which again led to a further increase in cars in transit at the end of the quarter," the company said in a statement late on Monday.



Investors fear that the China Covid situation and supply chain-related challenges will further impact Tesla sales. They are also concerned about Musk's distraction by his Twitter overhaul.



The Tesla CEO has become the first person ever to lose $200 billion from his net worth.



His wealth eroded further after he bought Twitter for a whopping $44 billion.



Meanwhile, Tesla also announced a price drop in several of its models, offering a $7,500 discount for its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, in a bid to sell more vehicles.