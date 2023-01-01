Tesla told workers not to discuss pay, working conditions: US labour board

Elon Musk-run Tesla has been accused of violating labour laws in the US, allegedly directing employees not to talk about pay and working conditions.



In a complaint, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) claimed that the electric car-maker "told employees not to complain to higher level managers about their pay or other conditions of employment" and said "not to discuss their pay with other persons."



The company also allegedly told employees not to discuss the hiring, suspension, or termination of employees with others.