The more women work, the worse the gender parity?

Among women in salaried jobs or women who are wage-earners, over half have signed no actual written contract. Even for educated women, the trend persists: 39.6 per cent of postgraduates and 23.9 per cent of women with higher secondary education are nominally ‘employed’, suggesting they contribute considerably to those ‘improved’ LFPR figures — but they are the minority, clearly, within their cohorts, where too it is informal labour that persists as the norm.

Women as drudges, aka ‘unpaid employment’

And this does not even begin to address the fact that even the government acknowledges that the ‘lion's share’ of caregiving — from newborns to senior citizens — falls to women (84 per cent of caregiving work is theirs in the 15–59 age group, and yes, children were included because see what we said about girls and child labour). A 2024 Time Spent survey actually found 41 per cent of women in this age group are caregivers, but only 21 per cent of men, with women spending on average 140 minutes per day at it and men only 74. In addition, in the same age range, women spent 305 minutes a day on unpaid domestic duties (men gave these jobs their all too — at 19 minutes a day).

Then there’s this curiosity: for women who are not engaged in any ‘economic activities’ — i.e., those who are not ‘working women’ or ‘labouring classes’ — the participation in unpaid domestic duties was 44.9 per cent in the rural context for (note, these might be older women or those with disabilities, and not by choice necessarily, before we get too excited; or those with no time or energy left after their actual ‘economic activities’). But in the urban context, where presumably many households actually employ domestic help as a norm, there are still 36.3 per cent of women doing unpaid domestic work, bringing our national average to 38.7 per cent.