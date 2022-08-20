The politics behind FIFA's suspension of All India Football Federation

On August 22, the Supreme Court is due to hear a case related to the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the body that controls football in the country. The hearing has assumed significance in view of AIFF’s suspension, on August 15-16, by FIFA, the sport’s premier international body, on grounds of “undue interference by a third party”.

The third party in question is a Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), which had recommended that 36 seats (or half the total strength) of the AIFF electoral college go to former players, including the likes of former India captain Baichung Bhutia and Vijayan.

On August 6, FIFA wrote to the Indian sports ministry to clarify that it was not opposed to player representation, but in the interest of the state bodies (who comprise the AIFF general assembly), mandatory player representation should be restricted to 25 per cent of the electoral college. It also issued a note of caution: by upending the current order of things ahead of AIFF elections, due on August 28, India was risking a suspension and related consequences. The CoA had recommended that 36 eminent players join the representatives of 36 state associations to elect the AIFF executive body.