The rupee falls 66 paise to 81.57 against the US dollar in early trade

The rupee depreciated 66 paise to 81.57 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, tracking the strength of the American currency in the overseas market and a muted trend in domestic equities.



At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 81.41 against the dollar, then lost ground to quote at 81.57, registering a loss of 66 paise over its previous close.



On Tuesday, the rupee appreciated 37 paise to close at 80.91 against the US dollar.