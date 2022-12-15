The Washington Post announces layoffs in 'single-digit percentage'

Ryan, however, said that they will add new jobs to offset the loss of positions that are "no longer serving readers", and The Post's total head count will not be reduced.



However, the Washington Post Guild said "this behaviour is unacceptable from any leader, but especially the leader of a news organisation whose core values include transparency and accountability".



"There is no justification for The Post to lay off employees during record growth and hiring," the Guild said in a statement.



The Washington Post said the layoffs were part of a plan to "invest in coverage, products, and people in service of providing high value to our subscribers and new audiences".



"The Washington Post is evolving and transforming to put our business in the best position for future growth," it added.



Reports earlier claimed that the newspaper had lost over 500,000 subscribers since US President Joe Biden took over.