Third Covid wave, microchip shortage dented auto sector's Jan sales: Experts

The third Covid wave along with microchip shortage leading to lower production and elongated waiting periods dented January 2022 sales of key automobile players.



"On account of Covid-19, sluggish rural sentiments due to crop loss because of untimely rains impacted realisations the sales of 2 wheelers and tractors which have been under pressure and both these segments are still saddled with higher inventory on the dealer front leading to sluggishness in offtake for these segments. In case of premium motorcycles demand is reasonable but chip shortage is limiting growth," said Hemal Thakkar, Director, Crisil Research.



According to Thakkar, with respect to passenger vehicles, demand continues to be strong, especially in the premium compact, compact SUV and SUV segment and waiting periods continue to move northwards.



"Chip shortage is something that has impacted this segment substantially and we expect the pain to continue for some more time. We see some easing from July 2022 onwards; however globally increasing penetration of EVs will keep chip shortages under check," Thakkar said.