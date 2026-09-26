Three-day bank strike from 28 Sept: Customers advised completing urgent transactions
Public sector and some older private banks could see branch disruption as unions press for a five-day working week
The United Forum of Bank Unions has called a nationwide strike from 28 to 30 September.
SBI and Bank of India have advised customers to complete urgent branch transactions in advance and use digital services where possible.
Public sector banks have been directed to open on Sunday, 27 September, ahead of the proposed strike.
Customers have been advised to complete important banking transactions ahead of a proposed three-day nationwide strike beginning 28 September, which could disrupt branch services at public sector and some older private banks. The action would coincide with banks’ half-yearly closing on 30 September.
The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called the strike to press for a five-day banking week, pension changes and other employee welfare measures. Regional rural banks are also expected to be affected, potentially extending the disruption beyond major cities.
To give customers an opportunity to finish urgent work, the government has directed public sector banks to open on Sunday, 27 September. Customers planning a branch visit should check their bank’s local opening hours.
State Bank of India has said it will try to maintain essential services, although some operations may be affected. It has urged customers to complete critical transactions beforehand and use YONO, internet and mobile banking, UPI, ATMs or cash deposit machines where suitable. Bank of India has issued similar advice, pointing customers to its digital channels, ATMs and business correspondent points.
New-generation private banks, including ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank, are expected to operate normally. The Finance Ministry has appealed to unions to avoid the strike and continue talks, saying many of their concerns have already been substantially addressed.
With IANS inputs