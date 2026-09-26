Three-day bank strike from 28 Sept: Customers advised completing urgent transactions

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called the strike to press for a five-day banking week, pension changes and other employee welfare measures. Regional rural banks are also expected to be affected, potentially extending the disruption beyond major cities.

To give customers an opportunity to finish urgent work, the government has directed public sector banks to open on Sunday, 27 September. Customers planning a branch visit should check their bank’s local opening hours.

State Bank of India has said it will try to maintain essential services, although some operations may be affected. It has urged customers to complete critical transactions beforehand and use YONO, internet and mobile banking, UPI, ATMs or cash deposit machines where suitable. Bank of India has issued similar advice, pointing customers to its digital channels, ATMs and business correspondent points.

New-generation private banks, including ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank, are expected to operate normally. The Finance Ministry has appealed to unions to avoid the strike and continue talks, saying many of their concerns have already been substantially addressed.

With IANS inputs