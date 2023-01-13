Tim Cook takes a hefty $35 mn pay cut amid rough global market

The compensation committee on Apple's board acebalanced shareholder feedback, Apple's exceptional performance, and a recommendation from Mr. Cook to adjust his compensation in light of the feedback received," read the SEC filing.



"Cook actually made $99.4 million in 2022, according to the filing," the report said.



Amid iPhone production challenges in China owing to Covid-related disruptions, Apple's market cap has dropped $1 trillion from its peak a year ago.



Like many other tech companies, Apple has been hit by supply chain issues.



Its manufacturing in China has taken a hit due to a fresh wave of Covid infections in the only major economy combating such a crisis.



While Apple's market value has declined significantly, other major technology companies have experienced steeper percentage declines.



Amazon and Facebook-parent Meta's shares have fallen by about 50 per cent and 63 per cent, respectively, over the past year, said the report.