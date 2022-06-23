Uber dismisses claim that it planned to exit Indian market

Uber competes with SoftBank-backed Ola in the country.



Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in April that it will expand its product offerings and its team in India.



"We continue to expand the product offerings for the Indian consumer. Whether it is autos, motos or high-capacity vehicles or rentals, India has always been a very big part of the Uber journey," he said during the Virtual i3 summit organised by Times Bridge.



Uber aims to expand its engineering talent in India to more than 1,000 people from 700 at present, he had announced.



Last month, Uber India's Director of Central Operations, Nitish Bhushan, said that they are "always striving to make driving with Uber a viable and attractive option for drivers and the recent hike in fares will directly boost their earnings per trip".