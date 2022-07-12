Uber Files: In ten points how ride-sharing platform lobbied with Indian policy makers to reach its destination

1,24,000 records of data from a four-year period between 2013-2017 were obtained by The Guardian, and shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists that led to a breaking investigation about Uber.

'The Uber Files', as the investigation is being called, bring to the forefront how Uber grew its business en masse in different countries by "harnessing technology, working around laws, and using aggressive lobbying tactics to curry favour with governments", the Indian Express wrote.