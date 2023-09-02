Uday Kotak steps down as MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank

Uday Kotak, the founder and promoter of Kotak Mahindra Bank, has resigned as Managing Director and CEO of the private sector lender three months ahead of Reserve Bank's deadline.

He has ceased to be the Managing Director & CEO of the bank, with effect from 1 September on account of his resignation considered at the bank's board meeting held on 2 September.

Kotak, whose holding in the bank stands at 26 per cent, has become a non-executive director of the bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a regulatory filing on 2 September.

As per the regulatory mandate restricting a managing director and chief executive's term to 15 years, the board of the bank had earlier this year decided to appoint Uday Kotak as the non-executive director after his current term ends in December.