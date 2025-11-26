UK prepares second budget amid slowing economy and rising fiscal pressures

Britain’s Labour government will unveil its second budget on Wednesday, as Chancellor Rachel Reeves prepares to announce further tax measures to bridge a widening gap in public finances. The statement comes after weeks of speculation and follows Labour’s return to power in July 2024 after 14 years in opposition.

Reeves, the first woman to serve as Chancellor of the Exchequer, is expected to tell Parliament that additional revenue-raising steps are unavoidable, despite having previously insisted that her inaugural budget last year would be the only major tax-raising plan of the current parliamentary term, which runs until 2029.

Her challenge is compounded by a faltering economy. After a promising start to the year, when the UK briefly led the G7 in growth, momentum has stalled. Critics argue last year’s tax increases on businesses have weighed on the recovery.

“The Chancellor faces a delicate balancing act of conveying fiscal stability while advancing the growth agenda,” said Peter Arnold, chief economist at EY UK.

The UK’s broader economic backdrop has been shaped by years of subdued growth following the 2008–09 financial crisis, with analysts estimating that the economy would be nearly 25 per cent larger had pre-crisis trends continued.