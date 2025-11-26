UK prepares second budget amid slowing economy and rising fiscal pressures
Britain’s Labour government will unveil its second budget on Wednesday, as Chancellor Rachel Reeves prepares to announce further tax measures to bridge a widening gap in public finances. The statement comes after weeks of speculation and follows Labour’s return to power in July 2024 after 14 years in opposition.
Reeves, the first woman to serve as Chancellor of the Exchequer, is expected to tell Parliament that additional revenue-raising steps are unavoidable, despite having previously insisted that her inaugural budget last year would be the only major tax-raising plan of the current parliamentary term, which runs until 2029.
Her challenge is compounded by a faltering economy. After a promising start to the year, when the UK briefly led the G7 in growth, momentum has stalled. Critics argue last year’s tax increases on businesses have weighed on the recovery.
“The Chancellor faces a delicate balancing act of conveying fiscal stability while advancing the growth agenda,” said Peter Arnold, chief economist at EY UK.
The UK’s broader economic backdrop has been shaped by years of subdued growth following the 2008–09 financial crisis, with analysts estimating that the economy would be nearly 25 per cent larger had pre-crisis trends continued.
Added to this are the financial strains caused by the pandemic, global geopolitical tensions, Donald Trump’s tariff policies, and the long-term drag of Brexit, which has shaved billions off national output.
Reeves must also navigate the rising cost of several policy commitments, including reversing previous government decisions on welfare and potentially scrapping the two-child benefit cap. She is additionally under pressure to ease the cost-of-living burden as inflation remains elevated, with options such as freezing rail fares or reducing environmental levies on energy bills still on the table.
Economists estimate that the Treasury may need to raise between £20 billion and £30 billion. With an increase in income tax rates deemed politically untenable, Reeves is expected to focus on more targeted measures.
The most likely step is an extension of the freeze on income tax thresholds, which effectively pulls more earners into higher tax bands as wages rise. Other possibilities include a levy on high-value homes, adjustments to capital taxation, and reforms to private pension allowances.
Reeves will present the full budget to MPs later today.
