UK–India FTA “unparalelled” opportunity, says Keir Starmer

British prime minister Keir Starmer, beginning his first official trip to India since taking office, described the trade prospects unlocked by the India-UK Free Trade Agreement as “unparalleled”.

Starmer highlighted: “It’s not just a piece of paper, it’s a launchpad for growth.

“With India set to be the third biggest economy in the world by 2028, and trade with them about to become quicker and cheaper, the opportunities waiting to be seized are unparalleled.”

The last UK–India agreement, signed in July 2025, is forecast to double bilateral trade by 2030 and entails significant advantages for flagship British industries, especially the whiskey sector and aviation services like British Airways.

On India’s side, it reduces India’s average tariff on British products from 15 per cent to 3 per cent, making it much easier for British companies — from soft drinks and cosmetics to medical devices and cars — to enter the Indian market.

A key beneficiary is British Airways, represented by CEO Sean Doyle in the 125-member delegation accompanying Starmer — and Doyle is expected to play a pivotal role in further talks here in India.

“The free trade agreement with India will boost economic momentum between our two countries and British Airways really sits at the centre of that activity, acting as an enabler for increased trade,” Doyle claimed.

Doyle also pointed out the airline’s historic ties to India and its strong role in connecting Asia, the UK and the North American continent, emphasising “there’s a lot to be excited about for our two connected economies”.

Meanwhile, on the other side, Manchester Airport is set to add a new direct Delhi flight by IndiGo.

The major winners also include the UK’s whiskey industry, with expectations of adding 190 million pounds a year from India to the Scottish economy.