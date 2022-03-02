Ukraine crisis: Govt may defer LIC IPO

The LIC public issue would be the biggest IPO in the history of Indian stock market. Once listed, LIC's market valuation would be comparable to top companies like RIL and TCS.



So far, the amount mobilised from IPO of Paytm in 2021 was the largest ever at Rs 18,300 crore, followed by Coal India (2010) at nearly Rs 15,500 crore and Reliance Power (2008) at Rs 11,700 crore.



Last week, the government had permitted up to 20 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) under automatic route in IPO-bound LIC with an aim to facilitate disinvestment of the country's largest insurer.



The decision in this regard was taken by the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Foreign investors may be desirous of participating in the mega IPO. However, the existing FDI policy did not prescribe any specific provision for foreign investment in LIC, which is a statutory corporation established under the LIC Act, 1956.



Since as per the present FDI policy, the foreign inflows ceiling for public sector banks is 20 per cent under government approval route, it has been decided to allow foreign investment of up to 20 per cent for LIC and such other corporate bodies.



Further, in order to expedite the capital raising process, such FDI has been kept under the automatic route, as in the case of the rest of the insurance sector, a source said.



Setting the stage for the country's biggest-ever public offering, LIC on February 13 filed draft papers with capital market regulator Sebi.