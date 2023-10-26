Ukraine: What's drawing German firms to a war-torn country

State guarantees in the offing

Germany is willing to offer state investment and export guarantees to minimize risks for companies. Even damages resulting from combat actions will be covered. Already before the war has ended, Berlin has granted fourteen investment guarantees totaling €280 million ($296 million).

Altogether 30 project proposals are currently being evaluated, and 70 more project ideas are on the table, according to Christian Bruch, deputy chairman of the German Eastern Business Committee. Insurance solutions for transport through Ukraine are still needed, he told DW.

Before the war, about 2,000 German companies were doing business with and in Ukraine, and most have not given up. Not surprising, according to Chancellor Scholz, who hailed opportunities for doing business "not only in the energy sector, such as in hydrogen, but also in the supply industry, agriculture, IT sector, and critical raw materials."

One of the first to heed the German government's call to invest is chemical giant Bayer which produces seeds in Ukraine. Oliver Gierlichs, CEO of Bayer Ukraine says Ukraine's reconstruction "has already started."