Union Budget 2026 Live: Rahul Gandhi slams Budget 2026 as “blind to India’s real crises”

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget speech for 2026–27 was expansive in length and dense with sector-wise announcements, but it stopped short of articulating a coherent broader vision for the economy. Spread across dozens of schemes, initiatives and challenge-mode programmes, the speech reflected administrative hyperactivity rather than strategic clarity.

The Budget comes against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical uncertainty and a global economy unsettled by renewed protectionism, even as Asia’s third-largest economy presses ahead with its ambitious Viksit Bharat vision.

In this context, Budget 2026 assumes added significance, with a sharp focus on how the government plans, earns, and allocates every rupee. The decisions taken today will see how the government looks at steering India toward its goal of emerging as the world’s largest economy by 2030.