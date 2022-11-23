Union Labour Ministry summons Amazon over layoffs

Underscoring the Industries Disputes Act, it argued that without permission from the government, an employer cannot be laid off.



NITES President Harpreet Saluja told the media that the union looked forward to justice for the employees.



He also added that the unethical Voluntary Separation Policy mooted by Amazon would be scrapped off by the government and the action by the authorities has provided a sigh of relief for the employees.



According to sources, Amazon is all set to lay off up to 10,000 people as of now and the terminations continue till 2023.