Urban Company grants shares worth Rs 5.2 cr to 497 gig workers

Online home services marketplace Urban Company on Monday said it has awarded stocks worth Rs 5.2 crore to 497 service partners under the Partner Stock Option Plan (PSOP) programme.



Of the total recipients, about 30 per cent were female service partners from the beauty and wellness vertical. Bengaluru had the highest number of partner shareholders with 26 per cent, followed by Delhi-NCR with 22 per cent, the company said in a statement.



The company in March announced the PSOP programme for its service providers, where it will award stocks worth Rs 150 crore at near zero cost to thousands of service partners over the next 5-7 years.



"This is just the start and we are hopeful that in the coming years, the numbers will rise to thousands," said Abhiraj Bhal, co-founder and CEO, Urban Company.



The company has already received board approval for the first tranche of Rs 75 crore worth of stocks, to be disbursed over the next few years.