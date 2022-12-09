US FTC sues Microsoft to block its $69 bn Activision Blizzard acquisition

"Microsoft has already shown that it can and will withhold content from its gaming rivals. Today we seek to stop Microsoft from gaining control over a leading independent game studio and using it to harm competition in multiple dynamic and fast-growing gaming markets," Holly Vedova, Director of the FTC's Bureau of Competition, said in a statement late on Thursday.



Microsoft President Brad Smith said in a tweet on Friday that they have been committed since "Day One to addressing competition concerns, including by offering earlier this week proposed concessions to the FTC".



"While we believe in giving peace a chance, we have complete confidence in our case and welcome the opportunity to present it in court," Smith posted.



Smith added that the company continues to believe that "our deal to acquire Activision Blizzard will expand competition and create more opportunities for gamers and game developers."