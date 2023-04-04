US jury orders Tesla to pay $3.5 mn to worker over racial abuse

In 2021, a jury ordered Tesla to pay $137 million in damages to Diaz, which was slashed to $15 million in April last year, calling it "excessive".



Now, the jury has settled on a $3.7 million payment after Diaz challenged the judge's decision, reports The New York Times.



Diaz had claimed he worked in an environment where "daily racist epithets" were common, and he claimed Tesla did not do enough to stop it.



Tesla defended itself against the claims and said that the earlier $137 million award was not fair, and managed to reverse the award back down to $15 million.