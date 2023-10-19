US litigations, GST notices put Dabur India under spotlight

Leading consumer goods company Dabur India is facing legal and tax-related challenges that have sent its shares into a downward spiral. The company has revealed that three of its international subsidiaries are among the defendants in a series of lawsuits in the United States and Canada. These legal actions allege that the use of their hair relaxer products has resulted in health issues, including ovarian and uterine cancer.

Dabur India identified the three international subsidiaries as Namaste Laboratories LLC, Dermoviva Skin Essentials Inc, and Dabur International Ltd. In a late-night filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the company disclosed that these subsidiaries are now contending with multiple lawsuits in both federal and state courts in the United States and Canada.

The federal cases have been consolidated as a Multi-District Litigation (MDL) before the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. These cases are in the early stages of litigation, involving pleadings and early discovery phases, with various motions pending.

Dabur India acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the financial implications of these disputes, stating that it is challenging to determine the final claim amount at this preliminary stage. However, the company emphasised that it is disclosing these litigations owing to the anticipated material impact on legal defence costs as it progresses through the litigation process.