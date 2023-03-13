US regulators shut Signature Bank, 3rd big collapse in a week

"As of close of business Friday March 10, Coinbase had an approximately $240m balance in corporate cash at Signature. As stated by the FDIC, we expect to fully recover these funds," the crypto exchange said in a tweet.



Circle, the firm behind USDC stablecoin, is also affected by the Signature Bank closing.



Its CEO Jeremy Allaire said in a tweet that with the closure of Signature Bank, "we will not be able to process minting and redemption through SigNet, we will be relying on settlements through BNY Mellon".



"Additionally, we will be bringing on a new transaction banking partner with automated minting and redemption potentially as soon as tomorrow. We are committed to building robust and automated USDC settlement and reserve operations," he added.