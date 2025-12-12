US trade deal: ‘Sign if happy,’ says Piyush Goyal, but Indian offer stays secret

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said the United States should move ahead and sign the long-pending free trade agreement (FTA) with India if Washington is satisfied with New Delhi’s proposals, even as he declined to commit to any timelines for the pact.

Goyal welcomed comments by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, who had described India’s latest proposal as the “best ever” received from the country. “His happiness is very much welcome. And I do believe that if they are very happy, they should be signing on the dotted lines,” Goyal told reporters. He, however, stopped short of disclosing specifics of India’s offer.

The minister confirmed that five rounds of negotiations have taken place so far, but stressed that the ongoing visit of US Deputy Trade Representative Rick Switzer, his first since assuming office three months ago, was not part of the negotiation track. Switzer’s two-day discussions in New Delhi, led on the Indian side by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, focused on strengthening bilateral economic engagement and reviewing progress on the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA).

Goyal said his talks with Switzer were “substantial”, adding that building mutual understanding was the priority at this stage. He reiterated that trade negotiations should not be rushed.

“A deal is only done when both sides stand to benefit. And I don’t think we should ever negotiate with deadlines or hard stops because you tend to make mistakes then,” he said, distancing himself from comments by Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran, who had suggested the pact could be signed in March next year.

The trade discussions come against the backdrop of a phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Thursday, during which the leaders reviewed avenues to deepen cooperation in trade, critical technologies, energy, defence and security.

In testimony before a US Senate Appropriations Subcommittee earlier this week, Greer said India had shown unexpected flexibility in certain areas, including row crops such as corn, soybeans and wheat, traditionally sensitive sectors in Indian policymaking.