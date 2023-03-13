US Treasury Secretary Yellen rules out bailout for Silicon Valley Bank

Yellen said that in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank's failure, Treasury officials have been hearing from depositors, many of which are small businesses, and she has been working with bank regulators to "design appropriate policies" to address the situation, though she declined to provide further details.



The FDIC, she said, is likely considering a "range of available options" to stabilise the situation, which could include an acquisition by a foreign bank, CBS News reported.



"The American banking system is really safe and well-capitalised. It's resilient," she said. "In the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, new controls were put in place, better capital and liquidity supervision, and it was tested during the early days of the pandemic and proved its resilience. So Americans can have confidence in the safety and soundness of our banking system."