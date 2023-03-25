US's National Public Radio lays off 100 employees, cancels 4 podcasts

Last month, the global media outlet announced plans to lay off about 10 per cent of its current workforce, as its financial outlook has "darkened considerably over recent weeks."



According to NPR, its financial woes can be traced mainly to advertisers' growing reluctance to spend money, particularly on podcasting, in an uncertain economy.



Other media outlets, including Gannett, CNN and Vox Media, and tech powerhouses such as Amazon, Google and Meta also have had layoffs in recent months.



Several veteran NPR staffers like Karen Grigsby Bates and Sylvia Poggioli announced her retirement on social media.



The layoffs also affected people who work behind the scenes to produce shows and podcasts, design visual elements for the web, and conduct audience research.