Vistara to officially merge with Air India on 12 November

With regulatory approvals in place, Air India chief Campbell Wilson on Friday, 30 August said 12 November has been set as the date for the movement of aircraft and crew of Vistara to Air India.

Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, is getting merged with Air India. Post merger, the Singapore carrier will have a 25.1 per cent stake in Tata Group-owned Air India.

The government has approved the foreign direct investment by Singapore Airlines as part of the merger.

In a message to the staff on Friday, Wilson said they are now embarking on the final stretch of the long and complicated merger process. The merger was announced in November 2022.

Wilson said that for Vistara flights on or after 12 November, the flight numbers will change to Air India ones, even though in nearly all cases the aircraft, schedule and operating crew will be unchanged until early 2025.

A set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) has also been prepared for passengers to help them with more information amid the merger process. From 3 September, passengers wanting to book flights departing on or after 12 November through Vistara's website will progressively be redirected to Air India's site to complete the booking.