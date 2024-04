Vodafone Idea to make preferential issue of shares to Aditya Birla Group entity for Rs 2,075 crore

The board of directors of Vodafone Idea on Saturday approved a preferential issue of shares to an Aditya Birla Group entity to the tune of Rs 2,075 crores.

The board approved the issuance of upto 1,395,427,034 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 14.87 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 4.87 per equity share), aggregating to Rs 2,075 crores to Oriana Investments Pte. Ltd (Aditya Birla Group entity forming part of the promoter group), on a preferential basis.

The relevant date, in terms of the provision of ICDR Regulations for determining the floor price of the Preferential Issue, is April 8.

The Board also approved an increase in the authorised share capital of the Company from the existing Rs 75,000 crores (divided into Rs 70,000 crore equity share capital and Rs 5,000 crore preference share capital) to Rs 1,00,000 crores (divided into Rs 95,000 crore equity share capital and Rs 5,000 crore preference share capital).