Volkswagen to cut another 50,000 jobs in sweeping restructuring

German automotive giant Volkswagen said on Thursday that it would eliminate a further 50,000 jobs by the end of the decade, taking the total number of planned workforce reductions to 100,000.

AFP reported that the latest cuts form part of a restructuring plan agreed upon by the company’s management and trade unions as Europe’s largest carmaker seeks to reduce costs and respond to mounting economic pressure.

“It is essential to systematically align workforce levels with economic realities,” the 10-brand group said in a statement.

Volkswagen said the plan involved cutting about 50,000 additional positions, on top of a similar number of job losses previously agreed upon. Together, the reductions represent approximately 15 per cent of its global workforce and would amount to the largest restructuring undertaken in the automotive industry.