Warren Buffett to ‘go quiet,’ increase philanthropy after stepping down as Berkshire CEO

Billionaire investor and philanthropist Warren Buffett has announced plans to “go quiet” after stepping down as chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway at the end of this year, marking the close of an extraordinary six-decade tenure that made him one of the world’s most influential business figures.

In his final letter to shareholders, the 94-year-old revealed that he intends to accelerate his philanthropic efforts by donating his remaining $149 billion stake in Berkshire Hathaway to his family’s charitable foundations. Buffett, who remains one of the five richest people globally with a net worth of $152.1 billion, confirmed that Gregory Abel, 63, will take over as CEO in January 2026, while he continues as chairman of the board.

“As the British would say, I’m ‘going quiet’… sort of,” Buffett wrote, noting that his successor already enjoys the full confidence of Berkshire’s board and his own family. “I would like to keep a significant amount of Class A shares until shareholders develop the comfort with Greg that Charlie and I long enjoyed,” he added, referring to his late business partner, Charlie Munger.

In one of the letter’s most personal revelations, Buffett said he had converted 1,800 Class A shares—worth roughly $1.35 billion—into 2.7 million Class B shares, which he donated to four family foundations: The Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, The Sherwood Foundation, The Howard G. Buffett Foundation, and the NoVo Foundation.

“To improve the probability that they will dispose of what will essentially be my entire estate before alternate trustees replace them, I need to step up the pace of lifetime gifts,” Buffett explained, referring to his children’s foundations.

He emphasised that the decision to hasten his giving does not signal any loss of faith in Berkshire’s prospects. “The acceleration of my lifetime gifts to my children’s foundations in no way reflects any change in my views about Berkshire’s future,” he said.