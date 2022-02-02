We took foolproof approach to port our applications to Cloud: Broadridge CTO

We are betting on our wealth platform built on top of an assortment of leading-edge technologies backed by an event-driven architecture that suits next-generation trading practices. AWS is one of our key technology contributors in this journey.



The wealth platform is designed to host monetisable decentralised and highly secure APIs for B2B and B2C segments at planet scale. We also have sound plans to ensure high availability and best in the class disaster recovery as we migrate workloads to the cloud.



We are one of the few successful franchises to successfully execute an extraordinary volume of repo transactions on the Blockchain, and are helping our customers transform through introduction of super agile solutions on Cognitive AI around intelligent exceptions processing and improved user experiences.



Our onboarding processes ensure reusable services are part of enterprise-wide shared libraries at the time of acquisition or ideation. Our architectures are being designed with a fusion of cloud based managed services and our shared services models to enable onboarding new clients with lesser incremental efforts, in a hybrid SaaS (software-as-a-service) offering format



Q: How are you using the ABCDs of innovation -- Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Cloud and Digital -- to understand and cater to the needs of your customers better?



A: We have been keen on cutting edge technologies and newer features of all popular products. We partner with all major vendors to experiment with those features as part of our innovations. We'd used Artificial Intelligence algorithms and native services provided by Amazon on some of our key products and earned top-up assignments from major banking clients.



Likewise, we used Blockchain in a unique way to drive secure and highly trustworthy trading. We see a steady rise in clients for this platform as well. We currently have more than 150 products and multiple workloads on the cloud at various SDLC stages.



We practically used all popular services in AWS cloud from EC2, RDS to ECS/EKS, Glue, Redshift to Textract, Sage Maker, Comprehend, and more. We pushed Amazon cloud and extended their service limits as the architecture demanded, services such as Redshift, Batch, Glue, Database migrations, UI Streaming, API management etc. We have great interest to containerise most workloads and automate deployments as part of modernisation.



Q: How important is modernising legacy applications in the transformation strategy you're leading in India? Can you talk about some of those modernisation activities such as the move to the newer stack of cloud-based technologies?



A: Unlike wine, cheese, and artworks, antiquity doesn't raise the value of digital assets. The sooner a company upgrades its applications, the more relevant it becomes to contemporary business. We are very aware that smaller players win segments just betting on the technology trends. We would not want to take a chance on delaying modernisation. Our product roadmaps always have modernisation listed as one of the top priorities.



We're several decades old in Fin business with our specialties in customer communication, capital markets, and wealth in general. Our functionality has been added over decades across our many fortress applications as we have scaled this across customers globally. One of our primary tenets in modernisation initiative is to break monoliths and granularise functionality so that businesses, designers, and operations find it flexible to organise availability.