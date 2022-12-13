Why this BJP MP’s demand to phase out Rs. 2000 notes questions logic of demonetisation

The MP claimed that the Rs. 2,000 notes were frequently used in narcotics deals and money laundering. “Black money,” he continued, is represented by the Rs. 2,000 notes, the biggest denomination in the country's currency. "There needs to be a phase-out of the Rs. 2,000 notes by the government. The 2,000-rupee notes should be in circulation for a period of two years so that citizens have time to exchange them," he said.

In a way, the Rajya Sabha MP has reiterated what many experts have been saying all along. For instance, former finance minister Yashwant Sinha in an earlier column penned that while demonetisation led to the elimination of Rs. 1,000 notes, surprisingly, they were replaced by a larger denomination, the Rs. 2,000 notes.

“Even back then, people were saying that this setup was absurd. Would it not be simpler for hoarders of black money to stockpile notes of the denomination 2,000 if the government believed that high-denomination currency notes of Rs. 1,000 aided them? No explanation was given by the authorities at the time. It seems like this might be what's happening,” he wrote in a piece titled Why 2000 notes are not being printed, back in 2018.

The Reserve Bank of India has confirmed in response to an RTI request by IANS that no new Rs. 2,000 denomination currency notes would be created in the fiscal years of 2019–20, 2020–21, or 2021–22. According to the response, the number of Rs 2,000 notes printed by Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran (P) Ltd dropped from 3,542.991 million in 2016–17 to 111.507 million in 2017–18 and then to 46.690 million in 2018–19.