Will IMF deal end Pakistan's economic misery?

Irfan Ali, a 22-year-old resident of Rawalpindi city, has been struggling to make ends meet over the past year.

Pakistan's grave economic crisis has resulted in massive layoffs during this period and Ali, who was working for a real-estate firm, also lost his job.

He's managed to find work at a ride-hailing app, but says income-earning opportunities from it are limited, as demand for such services is down amid the gloomy economic climate and extremely hot summer weather.

Ali says he's currently earning about 22,000 Pakistani rupees ($78, €71.5) a month, which isn't enough to support his eight-member household, including his wife, mother and five brothers.

"The situation is very grim. The very high food inflation and fuel prices are aggravating the misery of the poor," he told DW.