Will never share US user data with China, says TikTok CEO

During the hearing, Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers said that Americans deserve to know the extent to which their privacy is jeopardised and "their data is manipulated by ByteDance-owned TikTok's relationship with China".



"What's worse, we know Big Tech companies, like TikTok, use harmful algorithms to exploit children for profit and expose them to dangerous content online," Rodgers told Chew.



The committee also pressed Chew over measures that TikTok is taking to protect kids on the app.



The Joe Biden administration has reportedly demanded that China-based ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, must sell its stake in the short-video making app or face a possible ban.



A group of 12 US Senators has unveiled a new bill that now has a White House backing and may give President Biden power to ban TikTok nationwide.