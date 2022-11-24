Women's contribution to global fisheries sector gets applause

It is estimated that the total market value of fish products exported from India during the financial year 2021-2022 is USD 7.76 billion.



"Approximately 85 per cent of them come from what women do in the sector. This illustrates the importance of women in this field. In order to prevent them from leaving the sector, there should be space for gap analyses, vulnerability mapping, and skill mapping" said Swamy.



The Global meet concluded with the note that women-centric approaches must be incorporated into policy and decision-making levels in order to address gender disparities in the fisheries sector.