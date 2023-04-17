WPI inflation eases to 29-month low of 1.34 pc in March

The wholesale price-based inflation eased to a 29-month low of 1.34 per cent in March on easing prices of manufactured products and fuel items, even though food articles turned costly.

March is the 10th straight month when wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation has declined.

The inflation was 3.85 per cent in February and 14.63 per cent in March 2022.

Inflation in food articles, however, rose to 5.48 per cent in March as against 3.81 per cent in February.

"Decline in the rate of inflation in March 2023 is primarily contributed by fall in prices of basic metals, food products, textiles, non-food articles, minerals, rubber & plastic products, crude petroleum & natural gas and paper and paper products," the commerce and industry ministry said on Monday.