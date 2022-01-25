Xiaomi loses huge 8% market share in India in 2 years

In the premium segment where Xiaomi is aiming to gain footprint with launching top-of-the-line devices, Apple doubled its market share in India in 2021, on the back of increased share of domestic manufacturing, aggressive retail initiatives, and robust consumer demand.



Certain brands which picked entry-level chipset provider Unisoc in the mass-market affordable segment amid the global chip shortage were able to meet the demand in the mass-level market, while Xiaomi lost on the opportunity as it was hit by supply issues in the all-important festive quarter (October-December).



According to market research firm Techarc, entry-level chipset provider Unisoc saw two out of six smartphones launched in the entry segment (up to Rs 6,000) for 2021.



On the other hand, Apple doubled its market share in the premium segment in India in 2021, selling 5-6 million units last year, thus narrowing the margin for other smartphone players in the premium category.