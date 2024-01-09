Zee still working to close merger with Sony Pictures to become India's largest media house

Zee Entertainment on Tuesday, 9 January, said it is "committed" to the merger with Sony Pictures Networks India and is working towards a "successful closure" of the transaction that will create the country's largest media house worth $10 billion.

The deadline for the merger with Sony Pictures, now known as Culver Max Entertainment Private Ltd (CMEPL), was extended by a month to 21 January. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) sought the extension under the Merger Cooperation Agreement signed between the two houses two years ago, on 22 December 2021.

'We wish to reiterate that the company is committed to the merger with Sony and is continuing to work towards a successful closure of the proposed merger,' ZEEL said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

The filing was submitted in response to a clarification sought by the bourses on reports that Sony might call off the deal.