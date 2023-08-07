Zoom ends WFH for workers, users on X react asking 'if the firm has an office'

Video conferencing platform Zoom has announced the end of work-from-home (WFH) and asked all of its employees to return to the office for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Insider, the company has asked employees who live within 50 miles of any Zoom office to report to work at least two days a week, based on a hybrid model.

"We believe that a structured hybrid approach — meaning employees that live near an office need to be onsite two days a week to interact with their teams — is most effective for Zoom," a spokesperson was quoted as saying.