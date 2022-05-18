7th edition of Aagaaz organised by Sakaar with Amir Khusrau Foundation
The annual event “Aagaaz-The Other Side” in association with Amir Khusrau Foundation and Sakaar was organised at Delhi's Satya Sai auditorium
The annual event “Aagaaz-The Other Side” in association with Amir Khusrau Foundation and Sakaar was organised at Delhi's Satya Sai auditorium.
Saakar is an NGO working for the upliftment of the weaker sections of society. It has also been organising health and blood donation camps, traffic awareness drive, free legal aid, environmental issues etc.
Many Judges, civil servants, IPS officers and senior officers from other disciplined forces participated this three-hour-long musical programme.
And all of them displayed their vocal cords on stage and enthralled the august gathering with their melodious voices.
Mohammad Danish and Suhaan Sehgal stole the show.
The event registered a number of academicians, singers, veteran politicos and personnel from Delhi Police fraternity. Other distinguished guests who added lustre to the evening were senior IPS officer Ajay Chaudhry, Manoj Tiwari MP, Ambika Chaudhry, Ashok Pandey and renowned Punjabi pop singer Shankar Sahani.